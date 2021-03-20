Referencing North Carolina income tax form D-400TC, Part 1 seriously limits the amount of foreign tax credit (FTC) I can take (line 7a is considerably smaller than line 6).

I am wondering if it is possible, as with the federal FTC, to carry over the unused amount. Part 1 says nothing about it. However, the line 7a amount is carried to Part 3, where it is added to "Tax credits carried over from previous year". But nowhere in the instructions for this form, or at the NC DOR website, can I find any discussion of what qualifies as a carried-over tax credit, in particular, does the unused FTC count ?