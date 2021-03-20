I am the landlord for 383 units. My manager spends half the month just handling checks. Is there a better way to deposit checks?

I have walked into a bank branch before and tried to deposit thousands of checks and was flatly told that I need to arrange a night deposit box and just drop the checks there. Is that normal? Do banks legitimately lack the ability to process large numbers of checks in the branch and instead want them mailed or otherwise dealt with?

Even if I mail the checks then I need to buy stamps. A 40 cent stamp vs my daily debit card spending limit (about a thousand) means I can’t even order 2000 stamps to mail checks. Is there a physical limit to how many checks I can deposit using any kind of normal means? Or am I simply doing it wrong?

I believe this question was actually asked before and the answer was due to various procedural problems it’s actually not possible to handle thousands of personal checks a day. When you consider the US processes around a million checks per day, a thousand in a given state this might be a legitimate limit to the ability of the banking system to handle paper checks. Even large companies doing million dollar checks are probably only doing a few of those per day.

Anyway, sorry for the long exposition but I need the right way to deposit checks, if it exists.