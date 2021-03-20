44 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Been recently solicited to buy in early with a special invitation code on a new digital currency called FIG (Filegold) only offered through the exchange site https://www.domi-ex.com that is supposedly backed by HSBC. I've tried doing more research on it's legitimacy but seems to be a scam with no real information on it. Has anyone else heard about this new digital currency or this exchange site domiex?