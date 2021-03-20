I left a job in 2019 where I was granted some RSUs that were to be vested first time in 2020. But I never received the RSUs since I left the company before the first vesting. Today I received a 1099-B for those unvested shares as if they were acquired and sold on the same/next day and I have a capital gain acquired. Is this some error since I never received any stocks? Do I have to report the capital gain in my fed return and pay tax for it?