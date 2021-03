I used to live in Australia and still have my bank account active there

Now I am in Canada and have Canadian bank account

I want to add my Canadian bank to my paypal.

Paypal allows to add US bank with Australian apparently but could not find where to add my Canadian bank

I found this question that says you cannot

Two banks in two countries. Is it possible to have a unique PayPal account?

but it was since 2016

I wonder if that has changed and it is allowed to do that now? and How?