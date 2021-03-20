Made an offer on a freehold house in London. Had offer accepted. When going through the docs as part of pre sign-off due-dilligence, turned out there is a 300 GBP / year Estate Rentcharge with draconian remedies like:
- Right of re-entry to take stuff.
- Grant lease of the house/land.
- Sale or mortgage of the house/land.
- Appointment of receiver.
- Service of statutory demand.
Two questions:
- Does this mean the house is unsellable?
- If I get these remedies removed, though rentcharge fee remains, does the house become normal and easily sellable again?