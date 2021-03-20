0

Made an offer on a freehold house in London. Had offer accepted. When going through the docs as part of pre sign-off due-dilligence, turned out there is a 300 GBP / year Estate Rentcharge with draconian remedies like:

  • Right of re-entry to take stuff.
  • Grant lease of the house/land.
  • Sale or mortgage of the house/land.
  • Appointment of receiver.
  • Service of statutory demand.

Two questions:

  • Does this mean the house is unsellable?
  • If I get these remedies removed, though rentcharge fee remains, does the house become normal and easily sellable again?
