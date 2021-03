I have several prepaid visa cards with around $2 on each of them. I want to use them, but I can't find a good way to do that. I have found two answers here and here, but those only apply to physical cards. The ones I have are from Prepaid Digita Solutions so I can't use them at a physical store. What should I do with them? Is there a way to maybe add $1.83 to my Apple account or something like that?