0

I am using Turbo Tax for these calculations. Before entering my investment info/capital gains, I had a federal refund of $272. After entering my capital gains and investment info, I owed $1900, for a change of around $2372 due to investments. My AGI (after itemized deductions) is in the 80k tax bracket, which is 22%. I am filing as married jointly.

I did a fair amount of day trading options, so these are all short-term capital gains, which are just taxed at ordinary income levels, right?

Numbers from 1099-B: Proceeds : 870,027 Cost (or basis) : 866,589 Wash sale loss disallowed : 8554

870,027 - 866,589 = 3438, plus 8554 wash sales = 11,992, which is what TurboTax is displaying as their summary for this income. But 22% of this is $2638.

There is also a Section 1256, -$1200, which I thing is for options contracts held at the end of the year, unrealized gains. I had to look this up, still don't quite get it, but it sounded like these unrealized gains were somehow supposed to be counted.

So if I take off this $1200, 11992 - 1200 = 10,792 x 22% = $2374, which is almost exactly the change I'm seeing in TurboTax.

However, I had a capital loss carryover of $4800. I thought this was supposed to be a direct reduction from my capital gains, but it looks like it's not counting at all.

Why isn't my capital loss carryover reducing my capital gains taxes?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.