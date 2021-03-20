0

I would like to invest some cash from my saving account into a professional money management account, for example, Fidelity Go being a robo advisor so that somebody else (not me) takes care of all investments.

The account primarily holds a combination of mutual funds (domestic stocks, foreign stocks, bonds, or short-term investments). Once you login online, you can see a cash equivalent of your funds, say, $100.

Now, imagine, I want to withdraw all cash from the account and close it. Assuming there are no maintenance fees, will I get these $100 in cash as stated? Will there be some conversion from the mutual funds into cash, so that I end up with more/less money on hands than the $100. Is it possible to get a drastically different amount (say, 10 times more/less) than the $100 as stated at the time the withdrawal request has been made?

Improve this question
New contributor
Max is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Given enough time, you can have 10X more, but not 10X less. It would take quite a catastrophe to have 1X less, to lose it all.

The bottom line, it depends on the original investment, but it can rise or fall over time.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Max is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.