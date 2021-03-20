I would like to invest some cash from my saving account into a professional money management account, for example, Fidelity Go being a robo advisor so that somebody else (not me) takes care of all investments.

The account primarily holds a combination of mutual funds (domestic stocks, foreign stocks, bonds, or short-term investments). Once you login online, you can see a cash equivalent of your funds, say, $100.

Now, imagine, I want to withdraw all cash from the account and close it. Assuming there are no maintenance fees, will I get these $100 in cash as stated? Will there be some conversion from the mutual funds into cash, so that I end up with more/less money on hands than the $100. Is it possible to get a drastically different amount (say, 10 times more/less) than the $100 as stated at the time the withdrawal request has been made?