I have done a lot of research on my old 401k. I do not want to withdraw any of it. I do not want to move it to my roth ira as I would owe taxes on it. I also do not want to move it to my new employers 401k as I dont like the custodial fees or even the funds they have.

As soon as I was ready to move it to a new roll over ira with fidelity they called me and are asking me if I was sure I wanted to move my money to a roll over. When I mentioned that its not doing me any good sitting there and being invested on no new contributions they get quiet. They continue to try to schedule me with an expert to talk about retirement goals. I dont really want to discuss my retirement goals sometimes people dont have everything to the penny planned out.

For reference the old employee 401k is from fidelity and has around 750k in it. Im in my early 40s as well. I was planning to roll it into a new rollover ira account with the exact same mutual funds as what i had in my 401k. I checked and they are available. The benefit being i can actually contribute upto 6k yearly based on my age (as of 2021). So same mutual funds and actually being able to contribute money vs having a 401k sitting there and being never contributed to.

When I press them on why i would leave it in my old 401k they say ya we understand that is why we want go get you more expert advice.

What are the pros of leaving my money in my old 401k. I dont really see any benefit. What is fidelity seeing that I am not?