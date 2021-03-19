1099-R for beneficiary SJ SUBTRUST OF MBJ TRUST shows recipient's TIN as SJ's social security #, because when we designated that beneficiary of MBJ's Vanguard annuity, that was the only TIN we could use. The actual SJ SUBTRUST OF MBJ TRUST came into existence after decedent MBJ's death in July 2020, and was allocated an EIN from the IRS on 2021Jan15 when I applied for the EIN online.

The 2020 IRS 1041 we must file for the SJ SUBTRUST OF MBJ TRUST must enter in “C Employer identification number” the EIN generated after decedent's death, yet the only income reported to that subtrust is from the above 1099-R which shows a TIN that is SJ's social security #. The IRS is going to notice that the 1099-R TIN isn't the same as the 1041 EIN.

I spoke with the TransAmerica part of Vanguard, that administers annuities. Their rep said they would not change the recipient's TIN on the 1099-R to the EIN associated with the subtrust. Other than writing a letter to the IRS, how should I proceed?