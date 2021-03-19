If, during 2020, one did an early withdrawal funds from a 401(k) and/or IRA, and one elected for extra withholding (above its final tax rate), when would that get returned? Is it handled with the tax return?

Let's say the overpayment was in excess of the full cost of the taxes on it plus the full cost of the penalty on it. Would all of the overpayment be returned, or does the case need special handling outside of filing taxes?

(Re: penalty, I know there are special rules this year CARES, and that those rules can exempt some people from the penalty. Great! But I figure the process question is the same: is there an action to take besides just filing taxes correctly?)