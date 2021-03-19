0

I have recently received a job offer from a foreign company, the remote job is about programming and the requires me to be able to send them "the invoices" if I want to take the offer.

So I don't know exactly what "the invoices" means in this particular situation. Is that kind of the invoices that I must issue as an individual that I sell them my work so that they can do the tax declaration in their country?

If so, what about the validity of the invoice that I issue in my country, especially our countries don't use the same language, or they just don't care about that?

I also wonder what is the point of "invoices" here, is there anything not right about the offer, can I just ask them to directly pay me a lower rate and skip 'the invoices stuff'? Because it's kind of complicated stuff.

Thank you.

