Earlier today I decided to place a Limit Buy order for some stock for a target price somewhere in the middle of the Ask-Bid spread. Since the price of my order was higher than the Bid, I would have expected my price to become the new Bid price, which however was not the case.

Moreover, in the hours that followed the stock's price went down, which means that trades were made at a price lower than my Limit Buy. How come my order did not execute?