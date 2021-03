I have read the following comments on this forum:

Over long horizons, you absolutely want to minimise the expense ratio – a seemingly puny 2% fee p.a. can cost you a third of your savings over 35 years.

I am confused about this. If a mutual fund says its 15 Yrs Average Annual Return is 10%, is this 10% the number that took out the 2% Exp Ratio cost already?

If the 10% does not take out the 2% Exp Ratio cost, do we still have an 8% (10% - 2%) return? Can I think those numbers like this?