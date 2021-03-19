I am going to set up a Limited Company for myself, as a sole owner. An accountant quoted me a good amount of money to do it. I have seen a number of online companies who say they help you do it for a fixed fee depending on the 'package' you buy. The can charge form only £12 to £200.

I have even found some of these companies in the TrustPilot reviews with several reviews. I do not want to put the names here in case I am accused of promoting companies but, if somebody tells me it is OK to do so, I can mention them.

Are they reliable or just cowboys looking for easy money?

Has anybody here used them?