0

I am going to set up a Limited Company for myself, as a sole owner. An accountant quoted me a good amount of money to do it. I have seen a number of online companies who say they help you do it for a fixed fee depending on the 'package' you buy. The can charge form only £12 to £200.

I have even found some of these companies in the TrustPilot reviews with several reviews. I do not want to put the names here in case I am accused of promoting companies but, if somebody tells me it is OK to do so, I can mention them.

Are they reliable or just cowboys looking for easy money?

Has anybody here used them?

Improve this question
New contributor
Fred Diaz is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Fred Diaz is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.