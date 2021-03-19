3

Background

I have a family friend with two kids. When the kids were 1 I bought them shares of stock that were transferred into a UTMA for them, figuring they had enough toys and wouldn't remember another, and 20 years of appreciation would make this a really cool gift as they grew towards adulthood. This was a bigger hit with the kids as they grew than I expected (probably owing partly to their first gift being shares of TSLA that I bought for $35ish), and turned into a bit of a tradition.

I usually swing back and forth between high risk 'fun' stuff and lower risk 'investment' stocks. This is not just to give them big swings to be excited about, and possibly big gains to enjoy, but also to help them internalize the concept of risk and understand its role in investing (and why you can't just load up on high-risk stuff). This year is a high risk year, and I decided to buy them GBTC; a bitcoin trust.

Explaining Bitcoin

Tesla was easy. They knew what a car was and could easily understand a car that doesn't need gas. Then it led into a fun conversation about tradeoffs (cost, can't fill up at a station, etc), environment, green energy, etc. This was helped by the fact that I followed Tesla from the start and understood their product and technology very well.

They're inquisitive kids. They will ask what this stock is, I'm sure.

Bitcoin is something I have a tentative grasp of, but I'm not going to pretend I understand it well, and it's always hard to explain something that your understanding is limited in. I also need to put this in terms that an 8 year old and an 10 year old will understand.

Initial Thoughts

My first thought was to talk about the history of 'money'. Talk about how long ago people would often barter, and the problems with valuation and exchanges within groups. Then talk about how gold/food became a standardized medium of exchange in ancient civilizations owing their use-value to scarcity. Then talk about our modern fiat money and how it's backed not so much by an object of value anymore but by a promise from a governing body. Then lead into digital currencies.

This feels too verbose; we can certainly dive into things after they have a basic understanding but I think they need something more succinct to dig their teeth into at first. Also, I'm also not sure what the important differences are with cryptocurrency and what really gives it value. I understand some technical details, but I don't think they will be of much value in this sort of conversation.

Goal

I want to explain in as interesting and fun a way what Bitcoin is, while also communicating what important attributes make it different than traditional currencies, in a way easily digestible to a curious and intelligent 8/10 year old.

  Do they play any video games with ingame currencies and trading between players? When they are, they should be familiar with the concept of virtual currencies and virtual barter, which is something you could build on. – Philipp 57 mins ago
    "Also, I'm also not sure what the important differences are with cryptocurrency and what really gives it value." This is probably a sign that you have more belief in Crypto due to optimism, rather than understanding. To explain something properly, you must first understand it yourself. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 39 mins ago
I think the best way to explain it would be step by step, building from concepts that can be explained in more practical terms that she might understand. You may feel the below is overly harsh, but at bear minimum, think of it like this: If you can't articulate why I am wrong about the below [and while the below is quite opinionated, these are indeed opinions that I hold], you may not be ready to explain it to a child, and further to the point, you may be in over your head yourself.

  1. I would start by explaining the Dutch tulip crash of 1637 - nice introduction to the idea of how something can seem like it makes immediate practicable sense, but that market frenzy can turn something possibly profitable into something that no longer bears relation to the underlying asset.

  2. Then I would go into the South Sea Bubble of 1720 [nice little segue here into how even a genius like Sir Isaac Newton can make emotional decisions without understanding the underlying financial reality]. This is all just setting the stage for the idea that a market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent, meaning that prices often do get detached from the underlying reality of value, and that she shouldn't worry, prices do normalize eventually.

  3. You could discuss how a barter economy led to minted coins, which then became the backing for national currencies, and then how, quite naturally, the gold standard became irrelevant to the underlying economy, allowing countries to print money by fiat, still holding value on the basis of that government's own projected stability and ability to collect taxes, thus leaving no need for non-governmental, non-asset backed currencies like Bitcoin.

  4. You should then discuss trivial cryptography concepts, and show how hashing with private and public keys can prove identity, which through a simplistic blockchain explanation can be used to assign a chain of ownership to specifically minted 'coins'. You could sideline here to discuss how the Markov chain allows for some really remarkable concepts with proven value, primarily using Github as an example of the proof of authorship and unchanged-ness of published code.

  5. You would then need to dive into how turning a Markov chain into a public blockchain requires currency to motivate miners to waste power cycles [and by extension, waste precious natural resources to do this] to keep the blockchain from being overrun with a 50%+ attack that would threaten the very foundation of Bitcoin if mining conglomerates ever merged at greater numbers than they already have.

  6. You could discuss the risk of irreversible transactions. You may feel that trustless = good, but you might want to discuss that with her parents first, something like "hey, I'd like to teach your daughter that no institution can be trusted, that all power is a lie, and that in reality if she has a problem there is always a risk that no one will help her, not her bank, her government, or anyone with power, and that the only good force in the world we can believe in is the Good of Greed that will ensure miners always act in their own self interest." They may not feel this to be an appropriate lesson for a 9 year old, of course.

  7. You could tell her that Visa processes about 7,000 transactions / second globally, but the blockchain can only handle something like 7 transactions / second at theoretical peak capacity [my numbers may be off, but not by an order of magnitude in either direction], meaning it will never truly be a global currency.

  8. You could discuss how the majority of bitcoin has never been moved since its initial mining date, meaning it is entirely unclear what the true usable supply actually is [because many wallets are surely lost forever on old hard drives etc.]

  9. You could explain how there are thousands of cryptocurrencies, with more being published all the time, some with identical or near-identical rules and codebases, leaving 'value' as being largely driven by social inertia and 'branding', with the ultimate risk that any leading darling gets washed away in the future, so Bitcoin is only questionably a 'store of value'.

  10. You could discuss how moderated inflation is preferable to massive peaks and valleys of inflation vs deflation every week month and year.

  11. You could discuss how the ease of purchasing bitcoin without understanding the blockchain is leading new investors to ignore the lessons of MtGox - "not your wallet, not your coins". As an accountant, I am personally curious how one could ever 'secure' coins in a way that would prevent anyone with the ability to transact on behalf of their company, from simply transferring to their wallet after already leaving the country for a beach somewhere.

And at the end of all that, I would explain to her "don't ever invest your money in something where you don't understand the value proposition in a way that you could explain it to another 9 year-old".

