Suppose I buy some bitcoin for $100. Some time later, it is worth $200. I sell half of it for $100. Do I have to pay tax?

On one hand, "on paper" I gained $50, since the half that I sold was worth $50 when I bought it.

On the other hand, if tomorrow (or in 10 years) the bitcoin price goes to 0, my net gain will be 0.

How exactly should I compute the tax such that I do not end up paying tax for a net gain of 0?