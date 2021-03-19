I am trying to learn how to choose mutual funds for long-term investment. My goal is to max the return.

Fund A is simple. Exp Ratio is lower.

Fund B has more restrictions. The Average Annual Returns are much better than A but its Exp Ratio is also much higher than Fund A. Its Load is waived at Fidelity.

Can I say Fund B is better than Fund A based on their numbers?

Are there any other things I need to consider in the process of evaluation?

Another question: Fund B has a "Redemption Fee Time Reduction" rule. I cannot find detail about how long the Redemption Fee will be reduced to 0. Could anybody give me an estimated number? 3 months, 6 months, ...?

