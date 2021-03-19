0

There is a scam called 'authorised push payment' where customers are persuaded to transfer money to a scammer, thinking they were transferring it to a reputable business, such as a conveyancing solicitor.

Which have a page about it, but its instructions for avoiding this are very general (like "Take care"). Is it possible to define a set of concrete actions that you can perform to ensure the bank details you have been given are actually those of the organisation you think it is?

There are 2 situations that this is relevant to me:

The first I suspect is me being paranoid. I wanted a savings account, went to money saving expert, picked a high interest option that I had not heard of, and opened an account. About the same time I read that their certificate issuer was hacked, and as I was not aware of any other way to validate the credentials they provided online I was too frightened to transfer any money into the account.

The second is much more like the sort of thing that generates these scams. I am looking at buying property by auction. The auction website has a registration/login process, but appears to be pure http, I have not found a https page. I have had emails from the auction house, and they have no encryption but are sent from a SPF permitted IP address. The property is currently owned by a company with no web presence or telephone number available online, but exists on companies house. If I win the auction, I will have 24 hours to transfer 10% and 20 days to transfer the rest. I expect to get the payment details by email.

In cases such as this, is there a set of actions that an individual can take to ensure that any set of payment information is who they think it is, and safe to send a large amount of money to?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.