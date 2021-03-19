Absolute beginner question? Why should I buy a company's share? What am I entitled for?

In a parallel universe I have managed to buy apple's 100 shares at $10 costing me 10X100 = $1000 and I came home my wife asks me where is $1000 and I say I have purchased apple's shares as per the tradition now she is pissed off. So please help me to convince her to show that what I did will make the family rich.

The idea is! I just don't understand how stock prices go up and down. I understand that during IPO, company would get all the money that got collected selling the IPO stocks and then that is it! Once the stocks are listed on secondary market whatever transaction is happening will be between Buyer and Seller and of course the stock broker who collects the brokerage charges. Hence company is entirely out of picture.

I understand some stocks pay dividend on a quarterly basis in best case scenario. Let us assume apple decided to pay 50 cents per stock hence in a year my return from stocks would be $0.5x100 = 50 x 4 quarters = $250/Year. Hence to even recover what I have invested it takes me 4 Years assuming the company is doing good and being loyal to its investors making payments on a timely manner for 4 Years.

So another way to make profit is when the stock price goes up. Now this is the part I don't understand. Since the company has already got it's share of money and no further money will be received so obviously why should they care?

That leaves the investors who have invested there money. Now why would I want to buy apple's share paying $11 and wait for another 4 years to recover the invested amount. I mean if I had a piece of land in middle of a city someone will come and buy it from me for a higher price because it is giving them physical benefits. However what am I going to get when I purchase a share, I understand I am entitled for a fractional ownership of the company but for that to be really effective I would have to buy a large chunk of shares which requires huge amounts of money, hence it is not an investment. So should I conclude that share market is for people with Big Big Money and not for a common person.