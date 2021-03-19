I am attempting to calculate Return on Invested Capital using Alpha Vantage API. Can anyone help me validate the formulas below?

Other sources

I am not sure I get the proper result, as I can't even find 2 stock analysis websites to agree on the values.

Formula

ROIC = Net Operating Profit after Tax / (Total equity + total Interest Bearing Debt)

Calculate NOPAT (calculate tax rate and multiply with operating income) Calculate Invested Capital Calculate ROIC

Alpha Vantage response attributes

Get balance sheet (from alpha vantage). I got "totalShareholderEquity" and "currentDebt" from here.

Get income statement. I calculated NOPAT = "operatingIncome" * (1 - "incomeTaxExpense" / "incomeBeforeTax")

ROIC = Net Operating Profit after Tax / (Total equity + total Interest Bearing Debt) NOPAT = operatingIncome * (1 - incomeTaxExpense / incomeBeforeTax) NOPAT = 21872000 * (1 - 3846000 / 25256000) NOPAT = 18541318 ROIC = NOPAT / (totalShareholderEquity - currentDebt) ROIC = 18541318 / (236327000 + 0) ROIC = 7.84%

Help

So how far are my calculations from the reality? I tried different formulas found around the web, but given my lack of financial experience, I can't match them perfectly on the values I get from Alpha Vantage.

If you would like/can look over the code, I posted a corresponding question on StackOverflow