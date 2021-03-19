I am attempting to calculate Return on Invested Capital using Alpha Vantage API. Can anyone help me validate the formulas below?
Other sources
I am not sure I get the proper result, as I can't even find 2 stock analysis websites to agree on the values.
|Source
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Morning star: DAVA
|35.34
|27.77
|23.38
|18.70
|8.77
|MSN: DAVA
|9.90
|GuruFocus: DAVA
|28.57
|26.01
|20.76
|23.07
|11.86
|Rule 1 investing: DAVA
|56.0
|34.5
|27.3
|14.4
|9.1
|Below formulas results (based on other internet sources)
|53.65
|36.70
|28.16
|15.80
|7.84
Formula
ROIC = Net Operating Profit after Tax / (Total equity + total Interest Bearing Debt)
- Calculate NOPAT (calculate tax rate and multiply with operating income)
- Calculate Invested Capital
- Calculate ROIC
Alpha Vantage response attributes
Get balance sheet (from alpha vantage). I got "totalShareholderEquity" and "currentDebt" from here.
Get income statement. I calculated NOPAT = "operatingIncome" * (1 - "incomeTaxExpense" / "incomeBeforeTax")
ROIC = Net Operating Profit after Tax / (Total equity + total Interest Bearing Debt)
NOPAT = operatingIncome * (1 - incomeTaxExpense / incomeBeforeTax)
NOPAT = 21872000 * (1 - 3846000 / 25256000)
NOPAT = 18541318
ROIC = NOPAT / (totalShareholderEquity - currentDebt)
ROIC = 18541318 / (236327000 + 0)
ROIC = 7.84%
Help
So how far are my calculations from the reality? I tried different formulas found around the web, but given my lack of financial experience, I can't match them perfectly on the values I get from Alpha Vantage.
If you would like/can look over the code, I posted a corresponding question on StackOverflow