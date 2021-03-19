To better assess my bond investments, I want to see what institutions are buying US treasuries in the auctions over the last three months. Just want to see if there is any change in the composition of the buyers. I don't need extremely granular detail, just some rough percentages on what types of buyers participated in treasury auctions, like:

public versus private

% bought by prime dealers

% bought by pension funds

Question

Considering this is ex post data, and just in percentage form, I would imagine this data should be in the public domain, is this correct? If so where can I find it?