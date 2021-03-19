Here I have a transaction which states that my company signed an annual contract for providing hardware maintenance service to a client names akshay traders. After a day of signing the contract we received a payment of 10,000 in cash from that party. What will be the journal entry that records the money received and shows the amount receivable?

Is this a valid entry?

Dr amount receivable(current asset) 12000 cr hardware repairs(direct incomes) 12000

and on the day of actually receiving payment of 10,000