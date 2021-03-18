I may be making a charitable donation of appreciated stock this year (2021) to my school; it will be about 1.5 times my AGI. First, will this wipe out all my Federal income tax liability for 2021? Second, is there a limit on how much of the unused charitable deduction I can carryforward to 2022? I know the old rules, and I know the new rules have allowed for a larger charitable deduction, but not for how much.

Finally, are there any hidden reefs or shoals I should look out for? As one example, if I make this donation, obviously I will make zero (or at most greatly reduced) quarterly estimated payments, but the gift will not be made until after the first quarterly payment is due, and possibly not until the second quarterly estimated payment is due. Will this cause interest to be assessed on the "missed" quarterly payment(s)? Anything else to worry about? (Please don't give advice on donor advised funds or other money management. This is purely an income tax question. Thanks.)

(Addition in response to comment: The Standard deduction is not relevant in this case.)