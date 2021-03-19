The siblings need to wear two hats: An owners hat and a tenant hat. Both siblings have the owners hat, and it sounds like just one of them will have the tenant hat. One of the siblings will be only an owner, the other will be both and owner and a tenant.

The owners need to "charge rent" to the "tenant" which should be based on a normal, fair, market rent for the house. Just like they would if they were renting to anyone else. The "tenant" pays rent to the "owners," who share this equally, along with all the usual landlord/owner expenses that go along with it. The owners should share HOA, property taxes, insurance, repairs, etc. The rent amount should be revisited periodically to ensure that it remains at market. No family discounts :-)

The "tenant" will pay for normal tenant things, including rent, utilities, general upkeep, yard work, etc.

They should keep a separate set of books as landlords, receiving income from the tenant, paying expenses, etc. If there is "profit" left over, then they can share that - though I would recommend putting it into an account for repairs down the road. If there is a loss, meaning the rent doesn't cover all the expenses, then both owners decide together on what to do, and contribute equally to the expense.