2 siblings own home with mortgage. What is fair for both parties. Should the sibling in the home pay the entire mortgage including HOA, Property taxes, and Insurance. Or should there a be a % split by the siblings so one sibling in the home pays x % and the other sibling not living in the home pays y %.
3Only the two siblings can determine what they both consider "fair". – glibdud 17 mins ago
1Need more information. How did they come to own the home together? Why wasn't this worked out in advance? What happens if/when they decide to sell the home? – Kevin 16 mins ago
The siblings need to wear two hats: An owners hat and a tenant hat. Both siblings have the owners hat, and it sounds like just one of them will have the tenant hat. One of the siblings will be only an owner, the other will be both and owner and a tenant.
The owners need to "charge rent" to the "tenant" which should be based on a normal, fair, market rent for the house. Just like they would if they were renting to anyone else. The "tenant" pays rent to the "owners," who share this equally, along with all the usual landlord/owner expenses that go along with it. The owners should share HOA, property taxes, insurance, repairs, etc. The rent amount should be revisited periodically to ensure that it remains at market. No family discounts :-)
The "tenant" will pay for normal tenant things, including rent, utilities, general upkeep, yard work, etc.
They should keep a separate set of books as landlords, receiving income from the tenant, paying expenses, etc. If there is "profit" left over, then they can share that - though I would recommend putting it into an account for repairs down the road. If there is a loss, meaning the rent doesn't cover all the expenses, then both owners decide together on what to do, and contribute equally to the expense.
While some of the things in your answer could vary depending on the specifics of OP's situation, this not a bad answer at all considering the lack of details in the question. – Kevin 13 mins ago