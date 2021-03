It may be safe to do so but still reveal stuff that you don't want to reveal and which they have no real need to know. For instance if your statement reveals you spent money at a sex toy shop it's probably "safe" to reveal that but it might be embarrassing or awkward and it's not really any of the school's business.

I would talk to your contact at the school (i.e., the person who asked for this documentation). Quite likely they would be okay with you cropping out part of the statement (e.g., the individual transactions), and/or obscuring (e.g., with black boxes) any sensitive information.