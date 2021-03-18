(This is assuming you are in the US)

Not if your name is not on the title. The lienholder does not own the car and cannot give it to someone else just because they pay off the loan. The lien just keeps the owner from transferring the title without paying off the lien first.

You could buy the car from your boyfriend (or his estate; it's not clear from the wording in the question), who could then use that money to pay off the loan, remove the lien, and transfer the title to you.

But all that would need the consent of the owner of the car. You can't buy it out from under them.