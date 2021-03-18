Instead of using trading platforms like Binance, Forex, Interactive Brokers etc which take commission on trade. I would like to register directly to stock exchange. I am interested to know what does it require to register directly to stock exchange, to utilize my own trading platform with own ML algorithms?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 15 times
New contributor
-
2Money and lawyers. – RonJohn 28 mins ago
-
1Interactive Brokers offers a no commission platform as do Schwab, Ameritrade, Ally, Fidelity, Vanguard, E*trade, as well as a number of second rate brokers. – Bob Baerker 28 mins ago
-
@BobBaerker which one would you recommend from the list you provided. I hope none of them are like Robinhood that restrict trading or any other hidden gimmicks – user0193 21 mins ago
-
@RonJohn what is the order of magnitude for money in this case? – user0193 19 mins ago
Add a comment |