0

I saw people discussing a stock that just issued options expired 3 years later.

They said that would be an indication the stock would boost.

Why does this work?

Improve this question
0

Typically a company issues options on itself in order to serve as an employee incentive. For a very low cost, they can entice employees to work long hours at below market pay in order to participate in the rise of the company's value. Typically these options expire after ten years, not three.

An exchange may issue options on a security for one reason only: they can sell them.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.