Is there a way to sort credit before debit for the same day? It seems the order is by time of entry, I understand that I can cheating it by entering credit first, but sometimes it's not possible, so if it's possible to sort it this way will be very helpful.
(I'm a "database guy", not a gnucash user.) Are there separate "date" and "time" columns, or is there a single "date/time" column. If two columns, then technically it would be possible to sort by date/type/time. However, if there's only one "date/time" column, then there's no way (technically, there is, but it's a lot of work) to sort by date/type/time, since there's no separate "date" and "time" fields. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
@RonJohn, I'm afraid there's none, only date, no time. I'll try to add as a feature request. – michaelbr 1 hour ago
Ah, I see what you mean by "time of entry". There must be an internal sequence number. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
