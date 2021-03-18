0

I understand the concepts of Duration and Convexity when talking about bonds. Is my understanding of how we hedge, and add / remove duration and convexity from a bond portfolio?

Generally, if the market expectation is for rates to rise then longer duration bonds would have a greater loss than shorter duration bonds. To hedge this there are a number of options:

  • you could sell longer duration bonds and buy shorter duration bonds
  • You could buy a CDS
  • Moving into some form of convertible debt might help (although you typically have negative convexity)
  • Potentially a covered call strategy might be applicable

