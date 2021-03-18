0

Consider the following problem:

LIMIT BUY

Total: €1,000 (starting balance)
BTC Price #1: €50,000
Fee: 1,000 * 0.5% = €5
Amount: 1,000 - 5 = €995
Purchase BTC: 995 / 50,000 = ₿0.0199

LIMIT SELL

Amount: ₿0.0199
BTC Price #2: €50,503.77516 (brute forced)
Sell BTC: 0.0199 * 50,503.77516 = €1,005.025126
Fee: 1,005.025126 * 0.5% = €5.025125628
Total: 1,005.025126 - 5.025125628 ≈ €1,000 (break even)

Question: How do you find the break even sales price without brute-forcing? (And is there something else I've missed?)

Note: On Coinbase Pro both maker and taker fees for volumes of less than $10k per month is 0.5%, so we can assume that it's the same no matter which deal you get. However it would still be useful to see an answer that uses different fee structures for maker and taker trades.

Improve this question
New contributor
Ratata is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ratata is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.