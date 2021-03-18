Consider the following problem:

LIMIT BUY

Total: €1,000 (starting balance) BTC Price #1: €50,000 Fee: 1,000 * 0.5% = €5 Amount: 1,000 - 5 = €995 Purchase BTC: 995 / 50,000 = ₿0.0199

LIMIT SELL

Amount: ₿0.0199 BTC Price #2: €50,503.77516 (brute forced) Sell BTC: 0.0199 * 50,503.77516 = €1,005.025126 Fee: 1,005.025126 * 0.5% = €5.025125628 Total: 1,005.025126 - 5.025125628 ≈ €1,000 (break even)

Question: How do you find the break even sales price without brute-forcing? (And is there something else I've missed?)

Note: On Coinbase Pro both maker and taker fees for volumes of less than $10k per month is 0.5%, so we can assume that it's the same no matter which deal you get. However it would still be useful to see an answer that uses different fee structures for maker and taker trades.