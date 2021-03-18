Why would someone buy it?

Think pension funds, mutual funds etc. they have huge amounts of funds, and often a lot of excess liquidity, which needs to be placed somewhere relatively secure. They could place them in a bank account, but the risk is then completely down to the risk assessment of the bank; and only a very small fracture is actually covered by the state in case of a bankruptcy of the bank (if any at all, depending where you are located, in EU it is 100,000 EUR, which is a small help if you placed 1 billion).

Second option is to hold the cash in a secure vault somewhere, which for many many practical reasons is not really feasible (and not to mention probably even more expensive than negative interest rates to a certain degree; security guards, alarm systems, building a vault etc etc)

Thirdly, they can invest in super low risk government bonds (some will argue that these are what you define as risk free, even though they are actually not completely risk free). Even if you need to pay negative interest rates, it is probably the best deal many of these funds/firms can do with their liquidity without putting it too much at risk.