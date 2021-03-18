I know what coupon rate and yield to maturity is but I do not understand very well the interest rate of 0.07% in 1 year Treasury bonds, for example. And how can bonds reach 0 and negative interest rates? why would someone buy it?
Think pension funds, mutual funds etc. they have huge amounts of funds, and often a lot of excess liquidity, which needs to be placed somewhere relatively secure. They could place them in a bank account, but the risk is then completely down to the risk assessment of the bank; and only a very small fracture is actually covered by the state in case of a bankruptcy of the bank (if any at all, depending where you are located, in EU it is 100,000 EUR, which is a small help if you placed 1 billion).
Second option is to hold the cash in a secure vault somewhere, which for many many practical reasons is not really feasible (and not to mention probably even more expensive than negative interest rates to a certain degree; security guards, alarm systems, building a vault etc etc)
Thirdly, they can invest in super low risk government bonds (some will argue that these are what you define as risk free, even though they are actually not completely risk free). Even if you need to pay negative interest rates, it is probably the best deal many of these funds/firms can do with their liquidity without putting it too much at risk.
0% interest is simple. You just skip the coupon payments and get your money back when the bond matures. Negative interest rate bonds are issued at a higher price than the face value. See investopedia for more info
Any private investor would obviously just keep their money cash in a bank account and be better off. Although negative interest for deposits exceeding 100 000€ is already quite common here in Germany. With negative interest rates up to 1% for some banks, a -0.3% government bond does not sound so bad any more. However, in practice, few people will have the issue of owning too much cash and there is always the alternative of spreading your savings over multiple banks.
It is mainly institutions that are buying negative interest bonds. If you hold 192 billion in cash, spreading it out over multiple banks is no longer an option. If you are a bank yourself, there is also no real alternative. Another important investor buying these bonds are funds that are required to invest a certain amount into bonds. If your asset allocation requires you to have 40% in AAA bonds, there is not much choice