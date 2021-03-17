I work for a small company and was granted some stock options with a strike price of about $2.50. Now that the company has gone public, the stock prices hover between $15 and $20.

I'd like to get peoples thoughts on what the best time is to exercise these options? I believe that the stock price will go up further in the medium to long term future.

The options expire in 2031, so I have time to decide when I want to exercise them. My goal is to minimize the amount of tax that I pay on the transaction (exercise + sale). I have no immediate or near term need of these funds. I'm currently in my 30s and plan to retire by 2030 after my house is paid for.

My current marginal tax rate is 45%, which is why I'm hesitant to exercise now. The thought process is that it might be better to exercise these options in a leaner year when I'm perhaps not working or between jobs.

I do understand that it's not a good idea to time the markets and that is not my intention. I'm just trying to weigh the pros and cons of exercising now and paying a higher income tax on these now and capital gains taxes when I sell or to defer the taxable event to later to have a larger income but at a lower tax rate.