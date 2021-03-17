0

I'm not resident of UK or EU and I've newly formed a two membered UK LLP as non resident with me as a member and a single member US LLC as the other designated member. After one week of forming the LLP I've received a letter from HRMC on the registered address asking me to complete form SA401 and SA402 or there will be penalty. At the end of the letter it is stated that I don't need to file a Tax return If I am not resident and have no UK presence which is true in my situation.

My question is: Should I ignore this letter as both designated members of the LLP are non UK with no UK presence? Is there a way to inform HRMC online of my situation or by FAX?

The company has no UK presence or connected income. Thank you

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.