My wife and I are filing returns jointly. My wife was a part-year resident of MI and I was a non-resident of MI. She had some income from interest/dividend but TurboTax does not give us any way to put in MI part of the interest/dividend. I have added multiple states in 1099-INT/DIV and deleted and regenerated MI return but still it shows 0 in the return and no way to add the MI part of the income to it.