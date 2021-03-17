After yesterday's announcement that eToro and FTCV are planning on merging, FTCV shares became available to eToro users. Target for the merger of the SPAC and eToro will be Q3 2021.

Opening a position in FTCV now, what will happen to the shares post merger?

Will they lose value given that FTCV only owns 9% following the business combination?

Will current shareholders of FTCV stock retain their stock post merger?

Will it only be a ticker change?

Do owners of FTCV stock bought on eToro have a Warranty to buy stock at a fixed price post merger?

Scenario (hypothetical):