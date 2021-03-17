YMMV, but none of my stock ETFs have ever collected any fees from my account.

Instead, they collect their fees from the cash part of the ETF, if it has any. Otherwise, it would sell some of their holdings (which it does anyway from time to time for rebalancing purposes).

Another opportunity to get cash is the creation/redeption process: As new ETF shares are created, an Authorized Participant hands in a basket of securities and cash, and this cash may also be used for this process.

A metal ETF would do the same: either it isn't 100% invested in its holdings, but has a bit of cash, then it is taken from this. Otherwise, some of its holdings are liquidated. That means that the amount of metal per one ETF share decreases over time.