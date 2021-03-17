I am a high-school Senior who will not earn enough income working this summer to have to pay income taxes. I have a full ride to college, so I was thinking of using my earnings/savings for retirement. Does putting my earnings in a Roth IRA mean that I wouldn't be paying taxes on those savings at either end (since I don't pay income taxes now, and you don't pay taxes when you withdraw from a Roth IRA in retirement)? Or am I not eligible for the Roth IRA?
Edit: If I understand correctly, I can only put money in a Roth IRA that I earned by working? (So not my previous college savings, which were a mix of earned and gifted from relatives).