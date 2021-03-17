You are correct that if your income is low enough that you don't have to pay taxes, then a Roth will let you avoid taxation at both ends, because Roth withdrawals are tax-free.

You are also correct that you can contribute only earned income to the Roth. More specifically, you cannot contribute more to the Roth than your taxable compensation in that tax year. So even if you have money that you earned by working in previous tax years, it's too late for that to matter for contributing to the Roth; this year you can only contribute up to the amount you earn during this year.

However, if you are working during the summer and have enough money that you don't need that income (e.g., you are still living with your parents), putting all or most of your pay into a Roth can be a great idea. Even if you only earn a small amount of money, getting it invested early can produce huge gains over a long period of time. Your decision to begin saving for retirement now is wise and your future self will undoubtedly thank you for your foresight!