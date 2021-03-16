0

Cash in hand, unused land, living home do not generate any stable income when compared to cash deposited in the bank, rented land and rented home.

Why are they still considered as an asset?

    Because you can still trade the cash in hand for goods and services. You can also sell/use as collateral any unused land or a living home – rhavelka 40 mins ago
An asset is simply something that has value and is worth something. It doesn't necessarily need to generate any income (stable or otherwise). Cash is an asset because you can use it to buy things. A home is an asset because it is a place for you to live. Unused land could be put to use (build structures on it, agricultural use, recreational use), leased/rented for income, or sold.

Some assets (e.g. stocks/bonds, investment real estate, etc.) do provide income, but providing income is not a prerequisite for something to be considered an asset.

