I have a question about whether I can use HSA to reimburse the following kind of qualified medical expense -

1.) Year 1 - I add $3000 to my HSA account 2.) Year 1 - My qualified medical expense is $4000 3.) Year 2 - I add $3000 to my HSA account

Question - Can I reimburse the medical expense incurred during Year 1, using the funds I add to the HSA in Year 2.