I understand bank treat loan as asset but isn't it the cash reserve being transferred from bank to borrower, resulting in reduction of cash reserve of bank and hence reducing its lending power.

From investopedio an asset is a resource with economic value that an individual, corporation, or country owns or controls with the expectation that it will provide a future benefit.

But when spoken about loans especially unsecured loans there is only outflow of cash and inflow is interest plus loan amount over a period of time. So treating the unsecured loan amount deposited in borrower's account as asset before being recovered seems confusing as there is nothing except the entry into ledger that bank has lend the amount which has no value as it is for such a record in generating liquidity at required time.