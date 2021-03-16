Compounding is just a percentage effect. It does not matter if you have one investment with 10 000$ at 5% return or two investments with 5000$ at 5% return. In total it is the same.

I am not familiar with the exact product but a fund of funds should already be sufficiently diversified. There is probably little to gain by adding another fund to your portfolie in terms of diversification. Rather the contrary, combining funds can lead to accidential concentration. For example, if you combine an MSCI world with a S&P500, you are not diversifying you are increasing your concentration on US stocks which already make up roughly 60% of you MSCI world fund.

A fund of funds is a product that is meant as a one-and-only investment. Assuming the chosen asset allocation matches your preferences, there is little reason to invest in another fund