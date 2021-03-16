1

I have a portfolio of two assets. I've invested X% in asset A and Y% in asset B.

Here, X and Y are weights. So, for example X = 50, Y = 50 would be a long equal-weighted portfolio, whereas X = 50, Y = -50 would be a equal long-short portfolio with zero net outlay.

My question is simply what the formula for rebalancing is?

For example, say X = 50, Y = 50, and A grows by 10 %. Then my new portfolio is 60 % in A, and 50 % in B, meaning I've gained an extra 10 %, which I then split equally so that my rebalanced portfolio is 55 % in A, 55 % in B.

But what is the GENERAL formula for that, for arbitrary X and Y? Especially the possibility of shorting is confusing me!

