I tried day trading after losing my job. With a $25k initial investment, I traded heavily for a few months using margin. I was up about $5k and then took a huge hit on some options when the market corrected. The loss was about $16k.

During the course of those months, I exchanged (I know, I was surprised too) about 14M worth of stocks and incurred about $750k of wash rule trades.

Will I be super in trouble at tax time, or will I be ok since I show a loss anyway?