-1

I've been watching BitCoin trading all day on CoinBase, and nothing makes sense. The graph of trading activity started out showing 61% of all trading was buy activity (people adding to their positions), and it has increased steadily to now, with 81% of all trading being on the buy side. So WHY IN THE WORLD is Bitcoin down 10% on the day? Can anyone envision a scenario where a stock is showing 4-to-1 buy versus sell and STILL see a 10% decline in the stock?

Something's fishy here, and I can't make heads or tails of it. There's no negative news, and yes, Bitcoin hit an all-time high over the weekend, but according to CoinBase, there is virtually no sell pressure to justify the downward drift of the price. I have noticed that anytime there's a rally someone seems to be selling into it, but with an 8-2 buy/sell ratio, that should not be enough to justify what the trading is actually doing.

Improve this question
1
  • Questions asking why a specific thing went up or down on any given day are off-topic here. Sorry. – Chris W. Rea 7 mins ago
0

It sounds like CoinBase is reporting trades by large accounts on its own platform, not all Bitcoin trades. The price movement is mainly driven not by CoinBase users but by the general Bitcoin market. Obviously, in a global aggregate, traders are not increasing or decreasing their positions, because every Bitcoin bought by someone is sold by someone else.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.