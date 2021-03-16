I've been watching BitCoin trading all day on CoinBase, and nothing makes sense. The graph of trading activity started out showing 61% of all trading was buy activity (people adding to their positions), and it has increased steadily to now, with 81% of all trading being on the buy side. So WHY IN THE WORLD is Bitcoin down 10% on the day? Can anyone envision a scenario where a stock is showing 4-to-1 buy versus sell and STILL see a 10% decline in the stock?

Something's fishy here, and I can't make heads or tails of it. There's no negative news, and yes, Bitcoin hit an all-time high over the weekend, but according to CoinBase, there is virtually no sell pressure to justify the downward drift of the price. I have noticed that anytime there's a rally someone seems to be selling into it, but with an 8-2 buy/sell ratio, that should not be enough to justify what the trading is actually doing.