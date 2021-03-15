One of my friends who recently passed away created a series of estate issues for his family. After learning about what his family went through, I have become more aware of how finance becomes more complicated after marriage.

I was married in 2016 and I have recently got my first kid. I would like to begin educating myself regarding the following topics:

Estate planning Personal tax and tax-saving strategies Tax-saving strategies for small entrepreneurs and business owners (especially sole proprietorship) Risk control when unexpected event occurs (I think this has more to do with insurance)

Although I can learn a lot by reading this forum, I would like a reading list/books that guides me step-by-step. Thanks!