One of my friends who recently passed away created a series of estate issues for his family. After learning about what his family went through, I have become more aware of how finance becomes more complicated after marriage.

I was married in 2016 and I have recently got my first kid. I would like to begin educating myself regarding the following topics:

  1. Estate planning
  2. Personal tax and tax-saving strategies
  3. Tax-saving strategies for small entrepreneurs and business owners (especially sole proprietorship)
  4. Risk control when unexpected event occurs (I think this has more to do with insurance)

Although I can learn a lot by reading this forum, I would like a reading list/books that guides me step-by-step. Thanks!

  • Sorry, but requesting book recommendations is considered off-topic on this site. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 1 hour ago
  • What is your location? How large is your estate? In the US, 11.7 million is the magic number. – Pete B. 1 hour ago
  • You'll have to come back here when you have specific issues custom to your circumstance, after you are learning to apply general concepts to your life. – CQM 19 mins ago
  • Have you tried your local library? – chistack 19 mins ago

