It is often said that the market is guaranteed to go up in the long-term, even if it may be shaky in the short-term.

The argument offered for this proposition is a simple visual picture of the S&P500 index.

Although the stock market going up with certainty (sans a large-scale thermonuclear war) is a fact, the argument is flawed.

Historical return is not guaranteed future return.

The reason for the argument is as follows:

It has been forecasted that world economic growth continues. A part of this growth goes to increasing corporate profits. The proportion of corporate profits as a fraction of GDP cannot be over 100%, so in the very long term, let's say 500 years, it is guaranteed that corporate profits cannot grow more than world economic growth. In the other direction the same argument doesn't work (for example if the entire world falls to communism, corporate profits could fall to 0% of GDP, so we have to just believe based on historical evidence that communism won't be successful).

Central banks in developed countries have a target of 2% inflation for the long term.

These two components are the ONLY source of stock market going up. As a matter of fact, the stock market is guaranteed in the very long term to return these two components and additionally a third component that takes into account dividends (and dividend equivalents such as share buybacks or "negative share buybacks", i.e. offering new shares that dilutes existing ownership).

In fact, we can estimate the returns of a stock investment today with these components.

Historically, world GDP has increased at perhaps about 2.5% but due to finite resources, in the long term growth in the future is more likely to be around 2%.

If central banks succeed in the 2% inflation target, inflation in the long term will be 2%.

Dividend yield is usually around 3% in the developed markets. There could be markets where it is lower and markets where it is higher, but for a well-diversified investment, 3% dividend yield is the approximate current level. (When calculating dividends, one needs to separate sustainable dividends from dividends that are the result of cyclically high corporate profits as those aren't sustainable.)

So, if you make a well-diversified investment, your return is going to be 2% + 2% + 3% = 7%, before costs and taxes. Someone who trades stocks a lot will see both high costs and high taxes. On the other hand, it may be possible to defer paying taxes for a long time by not making any adjustments in the existing portfolio but rather rebalancing by directing the new investments where they need to be directed.

S&P 500 is a price index. Thus, it does not include dividends. So we can estimate S&P 500 increases at about 2% + 2% = 4% per year, not 7% because there are no dividends in the index. (Of course an individual investor investing in S&P 500 index will see dividends too even if the index value doesn't take into account dividends).

Now, if you invest today 100 USD to S&P 500, will you have 107 USD one year from now? Well, you won't have for two reasons. Firstly, the US stock market (S&P 500) is one of those markets where dividend yield is somewhat lower (about 2%) so 106 USD would perhaps be a better mid-estimate. (To gain the average 3% dividend yield, you need international diversification). Secondly, stock markets fluctuate a lot in the short term, so it is more likely your investment is somewhere in the interval [20 USD, 200 USD]. But where, we don't know.