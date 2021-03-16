You are right - nothing is "guaranteed". But if you look at every 10-year period of the S&P 500, there are only three 10-year periods since 1935 that had negative returns: 1929-1938 (recovery from the Great Depression), 1999-2008 and 2000-2009 (which included two crashes). Every other 10 year period (including periods that only had one crash like 2008) has shown positive returns overall. And there has never been a 30-year period that did not have at least an 8% average return overall, let alone lost value.

So yes, the market is not "guaranteed" to grow over time, but history has shown us that it almost always has.

My counter-arguments are:

You have a problem of scale by just looking at the last 10 years as the only source of growth. The fact that you're starting with a low number (compared to the ending price) makes it look like the market was stagnant from 1980 to 2010 (taking off in the last 10 years as you suggest), when in reality it grew by 11% a year on average, or a total growth of 2,700%! So $100 invested in 1980 (and left alone) would be worth $2,700 in 2010. That $2,700 would be worth somewhere around $8,000 today.

Also, if you looked at a chart of the period from 1940 to 1980, you'd see similar exponential growth with a few dips that recovered after a few years.

You're assuming that there IS a cliff to fall off of, and that the current market value is completely fictitious. One reason that the market grows is because the economy grows overall. Businesses grow, new business are created, and at a rate larger than the rate of failures. Yes the market may be overpriced to some extent, but to call it a "house of cards" that will tumble back to 1980 levels (or even 2000 levels) seems completely overblown.

Commodities but especially real estate are much more stable long-term investments than the market, because their worth is always tied to an actual, tangible product of value,

But equities are based on something tangible - the value of the companies that they represent. It's not some vacuous concept that has no bearing in reality. Commodities are generally more risky than equities - look at the charts of gold prices compared to the S&P and see if you'd have been better off investing in gold in 1980. Oil is back to the same price level it was at 20 years ago and is highly volatile. And yes, real estate also tends to grow, but is much less liquid and also subject to crashes (look at real estate prices in CA and FL in 2008).